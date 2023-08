The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has featured new stars, new upset victories, and the rise of future title contenders.

To discuss the surprise success of non-European teams at the tournament, Latino Rebels Radio host Julio Ricardo Varela welcomes back Brenda Elsey, professor of history and Latin American and Caribbean studies at Hostra University, and the author of Futbolera: A History of Women and Sports in Latin America.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Email