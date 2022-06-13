Latest News
What House Democrats Are Saying About Latino January 6 Insurrectionists
This week, Latino Rebels asked House members their thoughts on the rising, right-wing extremism in Latino communities.
Uvalde Resiste
Latino USA tells the story of resistance within this Mexican-American community—how it stood up against segregation and oppression in the past and how after such a devastating tragedy is trying to heal today.
Migrants Split on Whether to Keep Walking Through Mexico
VILLA COMALTITLÁN, Mexico (AP) — A group of migrants that once numbered as many as 5,000 were split on Thursday about whether to keep walking through southern Mexico toward the U.S. border.
Will Congress Translate Proposed Puerto Rico Status Legislation Into Spanish?
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A discussion is brewing in the House of Representatives over whether or not the new Puerto Rico Status Discussion Draft will be translated into Spanish.
At Fractured Summit of the Americas, Biden Seeks Consensus
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden plunged into this week’s Summit of the Americas aiming to push for regional progress in addressing economic development, climate change and migration despite the absence of some notable counterparts from Latin America.
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on the Future of Puerto Rico Status Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Days after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) traveled to Puerto Rico with three fellow House members to hold a public forum to discuss the new Puerto Rico Status Act Discussion Draft, Latino Rebels caught up with the New York Democrat on Wednesday evening for an update on the bill.
Migration Gets Top Billing as Biden Hosts Hemisphere Leaders
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and who stays home.
From EL FARO ENGLISH: New Targets of Lawfare Against Guatemalan Justice
Guatemala, in Brief: The persecution of independent judges and prosecutors pressed onward with the order to put former top state attorney Virginia Laparra on trial. The shady Foundation against Terrorism, lead architect of the legal attacks that have already pushed two-dozen anti-corruption operators into exile, has named among its next targets the human rights ombudsman and three of the country’s most influential judges.
Senators Divided Over Minimum Salary For Staffers
Latino Rebels asked Senators this week if the upper chamber of Congress will implement a minimum salary, or “pay floor,” for Senate staffers.
No Clear Consensus During Public Forum for Puerto Rico Status Act Discussion Draft
As anticipated, there was no overarching agreement over the future of the political status of Puerto Rico—although the predominantly shared sentiment from speakers was that the discussion draft was a good start to relinquishing themselves of colonialism.
Helado Negro’s Expanding Universe (A Latino USA Podcast)
When Roberto Carlos Lange chose his stage name, he didn’t want to limit himself. Helado Negro represented something unknown and unexpected—and for over a decade, that’s what he set off to explore in his music.
Migrant Caravan Sets Out in Southern Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand migrants set out walking in the rain early Monday in southern Mexico, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work and still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States.
South Texas Democratic Races Take Another Turn, With Calls of Victories and Recounts
On Monday afternoon, the Texas Democratic Party canvassed its primary runoff results, and the latest has South Texas progressive Michelle Vallejo leading opponent Ruben Ramirez by 30 votes in the 15th Congressional District, while in the South Texas 28th Congressional District, incumbent moderate Rep. Henry Cuellar leads progressive Jessica Cisneros by 281 votes.
In Blow to Biden, Mexico President to Skip Americas Summit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Monday that he will skip the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, dealing a blow to the U.S.’ efforts to rally governments to work together to address surging migration in the hemisphere.
Three Testimonies to Congressional Committee Show Clearly Different Views on Puerto Rico Status Act Discussion Draft
Over the weekend, Latino Rebels received testimonies from three speakers, each representing a different take on the status question and the discussion draft bill. We are sharing each testimony here to show the broad political spectrum this discussion draft debate represents.
Conservative Latinos Must Challenge Republican Leadership (OPINION)
News from the terrorist attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas exposes deep-seated anti-Latino animus in politics
Biden Hoping to Avoid Summit of the Americas Flop in LA
With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador topping a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the exclusion by the host United States of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, experts say the event could turn into an embarrassment for U.S. President Joe Biden.
White House Interns Finally Get Paid With Help From Colombian Immigrant
The injustice of not paying interns for their work was not lost on Carlos Mark Vera, a formerly undocumented immigrant who escaped violence in Colombia to come to the United States. He founded Pay Our Interns with a clear, simple mission: get interns paid.
Latinos Horford, Toscano-Anderson Make History in NBA Finals
The two Latino players —the Boston Celtics’ Al Horford a Dominican, and the Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson of Mexican descent— are now going head-to-head in the 2022 NBA Finals.