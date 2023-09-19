A Message From Futuro Media

Dear Latino Rebels readers:

As you may know, Futuro Media has been dealing with significant financial challenges recently. As a result, we’ve decided to pause Latino Rebels and take a break from our coverage while we work on a plan for Latino Rebels going forward.

In the meantime, the website will not publish new stories, and we will put out our last new episode of Latino Rebels Radio —for now— on September 28.

We believe that every challenge is an opportunity for something new and great. Meanwhile, this is the perfect time to return to the archives and catch up!

Our team appreciates your loyalty. See you soon!

