The Rise of Chile’s Center-Left

Latino Rebels Radio host Julio Ricardo Varela welcomes back Chilean historian and journalist Camila Vergara to discuss Chile’s historic elections last month and how new political mechanisms will be required to loosen the grip of reactionary forces in an effort to radically redraft the Constitution.

Featured image: Chile’s President-elect Gabriel Boric, of the “I Approve Dignity” coalition, celebrates his victory in the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, December 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Latino Rebels Radio is produced by Oscar Fernández of the Latino Media Collective.

Music courtesy of La Plebe.

