Latino Lawmakers Sound Off on Attempt to Stop White House From Using ‘Latinx’

By:
Jul 15, 2022
4:36 PM

WASHINGTON — Latino Rebels asked Latino lawmakers about a new amendment to the House appropriations bill, submitted by Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), that would prevent the executive branch of the federal government from referring to Latinos as “Latinx” in public documents.

 

“I don’t know if that necessarily requires legislation,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Anyone that uses the term ‘Latinx’ ain’t an actual Latino, and they are instead typically a woke white leftist that looks down on and condescends to the Hispanic community,” said Cruz, who criticized First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using the term at a recent Unidos event in San Antonio.

“The angry woke left doesn’t care about the very real challenges facing the Hispanic community,” Cruz added. “There is the reason, I believe, that South Texas is going to turn red in November: because today’s Democrats have abandoned the Hispanic community and instead want to condescend to and lecture them.”

“I don’t really use ‘Latinx,'” said Hispanic Caucus chair Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA). “I usually spell it out: Latino, Latina, or I sometimes use the arroba [at sign] like ’Latin@.'”

“Most Latinos, Latinas don’t like the term ‘Latinx’,” said Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL). “So it’s not an important issue in the community.”

“There are far more consequential issues facing the nation and the world,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said of the amendment.

García agrees, saying that “to put it in a bill doesn’t show real rootedness in the community’s priorities.”

“Soy Latina!” declared the new Latina congresswoman from Texas, Mayra Flores (R), when asked about the amendment, a sentiment echoed by its author on Twitter.

***

Pablo Manríquez is the Washington correspondent for Latino Rebels. Twitter: @PabloReports

More From LR