Latino Lawmakers Sound Off on Attempt to Stop White House From Using ‘Latinx’

WASHINGTON — Latino Rebels asked Latino lawmakers about a new amendment to the House appropriations bill, submitted by Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), that would prevent the executive branch of the federal government from referring to Latinos as “Latinx” in public documents.

NEW: An amendment submitted to the House appropriations bill by ⁦@MaElviraSalazar⁩ would prevent the Executive Branch from referring to Latinos/Latinas as "Latinx" or "Latin-x" in official, public-facing government documents. https://t.co/LfCMe4Z2Iw — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 13, 2022

“I don’t know if that necessarily requires legislation,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Anyone that uses the term ‘Latinx’ ain’t an actual Latino, and they are instead typically a woke white leftist that looks down on and condescends to the Hispanic community,” said Cruz, who criticized First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using the term at a recent Unidos event in San Antonio.

“The angry woke left doesn’t care about the very real challenges facing the Hispanic community,” Cruz added. “There is the reason, I believe, that South Texas is going to turn red in November: because today’s Democrats have abandoned the Hispanic community and instead want to condescend to and lecture them.”

“I don’t really use ‘Latinx,'” said Hispanic Caucus chair Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA). “I usually spell it out: Latino, Latina, or I sometimes use the arroba [at sign] like ’Latin@.'”

“Most Latinos, Latinas don’t like the term ‘Latinx’,” said Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL). “So it’s not an important issue in the community.”

“There are far more consequential issues facing the nation and the world,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said of the amendment.

García agrees, saying that “to put it in a bill doesn’t show real rootedness in the community’s priorities.”

“Soy Latina!” declared the new Latina congresswoman from Texas, Mayra Flores (R), when asked about the amendment, a sentiment echoed by its author on Twitter.

I’m not “Latinx.” I’m Latina… and very proud of it! 🇺🇸 No soy “Latinx”. Soy Latina… ¡y muy orgullosa de serlo!🇺🇸 https://t.co/o6PRGv7W6c — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 14, 2022

Pablo Manríquez is the Washington correspondent for Latino Rebels. Twitter: @PabloReports

