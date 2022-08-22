Democrats Run Spanish-Language Ad Against Masters in Arizona

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) began a bilingual messaging effort last week to defeat venture capitalist and Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters in Arizona.

The campaign includes three ads—two for TV and one for radio. The radio ad and one of the TV ads will run in Spanish in Arizona, a state where over 1.2 million Latino residents speak a language other than English at home, according to a Pew Research survey in 2014.

“What do we know about Blake Masters?” begins the Spanish-language TV ad, before showing the author and close friend of Peter Thiel advocating for the privatization of social security.

The ad goes on to say, while an image of a senior citizen flashes across the screen, that Masters looks to cut taxes for multimillionaires by cutting entitlements.

The second TV ad—which, notably, is not running in Spanish—attacks Masters for his opposition to Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling rolled back earlier this summer by the ultra-conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court.

“I think Roe v. Wade needs to be repealed,” Masters says in the ad before calling abortion “a religious sacrifice” and “demonic.”

The Spanish-language radio ad the DSCC is running against Masters in Arizona attacks the GOP candidate along socioeconomic lines: (translated from Spanish)

“In what world is Blake Masters living in? A world that favors the rich, at our expense. While we work hard and play by the rules to try and get some breathing room, Blake Masters would hand out tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires. And to pay for it? Masters said he wanted to cut and privatize our Social Security… the benefits we’ve worked hard for all of our lives with every paycheck. That’s right. Masters wanted to take our life savings and gamble it on the stock market… letting the big banks make even more. Tax cuts for billionaires, at our expense? That’s Blake Masters’ world… but we don’t have to live in it.”

Masters is running in Arizona against Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D), who won his seat in 2020 in a special election to replace the late Republican Sen. John McCain. Recent polls show Kelly beating Masters by slim margins

Masters is campaigning alongside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former news anchor in Phoenix who describes herself as a “Trump candidate” and claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from the former president.

***

Pablo Manríquez is the Capitol Hill correspondent for Latino Rebels. Twitter: @PabloReports

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Email

