Group Launches ‘Vote Like a Madre’ Campaign to Mobilize Latina Voters Around Climate Crisis

LAS VEGAS — On Wednesday, Latino Victory Project, a nonprofit group that champions progressive causes in Latino communities, launched its 2022 “Vote Like a Madre” campaign to mobilize Latina voters around the climate crisis issue ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The ad campaign will feature Latina artists, celebrities, and influencers such as Latino Victory Project co-founder Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda (whose father is chair of the group’s executive board), Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ariana DeBose, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Gloria Calderón Kellet, Chef Lorena Garcia, Carolina Sandoval, Danna Garcia, Cyn Santana, and Rosie Perez.

“The Vote Like a Madre campaign will focus on Nevada and Arizona, two states severely impacted by extreme heat and drought,” said a spokeswoman for the campaign in an email to Latino Rebels. “There are 31 million Latinas in the United States with 1 million eligible Latina voters in Nevada and Arizona.”

In a July 2021 study conducted by Telemundo, in partnership with Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and Latino Victory Project, almost 60 percent of 800 Latinas surveyed said they would vote for a candidate who supports initiatives to combat the climate crisis.

The same study showed that Latinas hold increasingly tremendous sway over their families, communities, in the economy, and in politics.

“Latina moms are leaders in their families, the workforce and our communities, but they also exert tremendous power as voters,” said Latino Victory Project president and CEO Nathalie Rayes in a statement. “Nearly 60 percent of Latinas support candidates that support initiatives to combat climate change, so we have a key opportunity to mobilize this powerful electorate to vote for climate change action in November. As mothers, we want nothing more than a clean, safe environment so our children can live healthy, prosperous lives with clean air, water, and a stable climate. So, in this election, I call on my fellow madres and madre figures to make a pinky promise to their children to demand candidates have bold plans to combat the climate crisis. Together, we can elect a government that will protect our children by taking action on the climate emergency.”

A survey of 2,750 Latino eligible voters conducted by UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund in late July and early August revealed that the environment is a higher priority for Latino voters than immigration reform, the COVID pandemic, education, and affordable housing.

“Latinos are also disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change, from droughts to wildfires to record-breaking heat, their health and livelihood are all on the line when it comes to climate change,” Latino Victory Project said. “Vote Like a Madre will focus on the urgency for Latinas to mobilize on this issue.”

To help mobilize Latino voters in Arizona, Latino Victory Project has joined forces with Chispa Arizona, which pushes for environmental justice for the state’s Latino communities,

“At Chispa Arizona, we envision communities that enjoy clean air and water, open spaces and parks and the security of knowing that our planet can sustain us today and for future generations,” said Chispa Arizona state director Vianey Olivarría in a statement. “We also envision a democracy that is accessible, through which all people have the opportunity to represent them. Just as Madre Tierra cares for us, madres and madre figures care for others, and are an essential part of materializing our vision. We look forward to showing their power in this election.”

With 63 percent of Latinas 18 and over registered to vote, Vote Like a Madre encourages Latinas to make a pinky promise to vote for elected officials who are willing to take bold action on climate change policy. Through Vote Like a Madre, an initial $5 million will be spent on advertising on digital, social media, radio, and influencer platforms, combined with direct voter contact, with the aim of mobilizing the 63 percent of Latina adults who are already registered to vote.

There are 31 million Latinas in the United States, more than one million of whom are eligible voters in Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado alone.

Hector Luis Alamo is the Senior Editor at Latino Rebels and hosts the Latin[ish] podcast. Twitter: @HectorLuisAlamo

