DEA-Trained Agents Work in Latin America, Conspire With Cartels

By SOFÍA SÁNCHEZ and PENILEY RAMÍREZ, Futuro Investigates

Keith McNichols is haunted by investigations that have gone nowhere. As a former agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), he launched them. Once he came forward as a whistleblower, he was targeted.

He believes the worst day of his life was when his daughter was diagnosed with cancer. The second was when he reported misconduct and corruption from his former DEA coworkers to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The funding for drug enforcement was basically a slush fund for corruption in the DEA,” said Tom Devine, McNichols’ attorney. “When a whistleblower threatens the organization, it leads to pretty almost standardized tactics of retaliation.”

Devine is the legal director of the Government Accountability Project (GAP), a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. dedicated to empowering whistleblowers.

Like McNichols, other former agents have declared that they witnessed DEA officers and local agents in Latin America receiving bribes. Then, the witnesses were pressured to keep quiet.

Even after denouncing it, McNichols said he faced consequences.

“I’m still blacklisted. And these people were able to cover it up and lied on the record. And they’re still existing today, unaccountable,” McNichols said.

In the last three years, more than 900 Customs and Border Protection agents have been arrested. In contrast, since 1991, only 14 DEA agents have been charged with different crimes, from bribery and theft to drug trafficking, according to a database compiled by Futuro Investigates.

One of those 14 former agents is Jose Irizarry. In December 2021, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to launder $9 million from a Colombian cartel.

“Drug war is a game. It is a very fun game that we were playing,” Irizarry told the AP.

Irizarry was “schooled in how to be corrupt,” his lawyer María Dominguez said during his trial. “In this alternate universe, it became easier and less suspect to accept money and gifts.”

The scandals haven’t only exposed corruption from DEA agents.

The DEA operates on U.S. soil and abroad with over 4,000 special agents and has an annual budget of over $3.2 billion.

Since 1997, the agency has also instituted the Sensitive Investigative Unit (SIU) Program in more than 15 countries. These elite police units vet local agents and train them at the DEA academy in Virginia. After the special training, the foreign agents are trusted with sensitive information from the U.S. government.

However, some of them now face criminal accusations.

In 2021, Iván Reyes Arzate, once the head of the DEA’s SIU Program in Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the U.S. for drug trafficking.

“He found it very easy to start selling that information for a lot of money,” said Mike Vigil, former chief of international operations for the DEA.

This upcoming January 17, Genaro García Luna, former Mexican secretary of public security —a man who was once also trusted and vetted by the DEA— will be on trial in New York on charges of cocaine trafficking. He is accused of conspiring with the Sinaloa Cartel and its former head, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, to smuggle more than 50 tons of cocaine from Mexico to the U.S.

“There are pockets where corruption is unrestrained, like Mexico or Haiti. DEA circles the wagon and covers up all that corruption rather than holding people accountable,” Devine, the attorney who represents the whistleblowers, said.