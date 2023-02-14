1st Openly LGBT Judge Confirmed to Federal Court in Puerto Rico

On Tuesday the U.S. Senate officially confirmed Judge Gina Méndez-Miró to U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico, making her the first openly LGBT judge in the court’s history.⁣

Judge Méndez-Miró, a former labor lawyer, is President Joe Biden’s 100th appointee to the federal bench and his third for the District Court of Puerto Rico.

Her confirmation now gives the formerly deadlocked court in Puerto Rico a Democratic majority.⁣

Méndez-Miró currently serves as a judge in the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals. She is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Puerto Rico School of Law.⁣

“Our courts should reflect the diversity of our nation,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday. “With the confirmation of Gina Méndez-Miró, we’ll now have three female jurists in the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, strengthening the legal expertise on that bench, and bringing much needed gender diversity to Puerto Rico’s federal courts.”⁣

“Judge Méndez Miró is a first-rate jurist, with absolute sensitivity, deep empathy, and a great sense of justice,” said human rights activist Pedro Julio Serrano in a statement. “Puerto Rico must feel very proud of her career and performance, as I know she will continue to do from this new position.”

