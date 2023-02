The private seizure of public lands. Regulations that go unenforced. Serious environmental damage. Growing public discontent. One activist shot.

On this episode of Latino Rebels Radio, host Julio Ricardo Varela speaks with Latino Rebels’ Caribbean correspondent Carlos Edill Berríos Polanco about the challenges environmentalists face in their fight against land privatization in Puerto Rico.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Email