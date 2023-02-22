Haiti Qualifies for Women’s World Cup in Historic First

By JUHAKENSON BLAISE, Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — For the first time in its history, the Haitian women’s soccer team has qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Chile 2-1 on Tuesday to make the 9th edition of the international championship.

Midfielder Melchie Dumornay scored twice to make sure that 55th-ranked Haiti will head to host countries Australia and New Zealand in July to play in Group D of the Women’s World Cup alongside England, China, and Denmark.

Dumornay, who plays internationally for the French club Stade de Reims, scored her goals in extra time before the half on a pass from forward Roselord Borgella and at 90’+8 on a pass from forward Nerilia Mondesir.

“We are really satisfied with this match that we won,” said Durmonay, elected player of the match, to the FHF media. “This qualification is really historic for us, for our country which is going down in history. I hope that Haitians take advantage of this moment.”

“An unforgettable evening for our Grenadières in Auckland after a long match,” the Haitian football federation tweeted on Tuesday. “Historic qualification of the Grenadières for the Australia-New Zealand Women’s World Cup to be held from July 20 to August 20 of this year.”

Haïti ConcacafW: Qualification historique des Grenadières pour le mondial féminin Australie-Nouvelle-Zélande qui se tiendra du 20 juillet au 20 août de cette année. Une soirée inoubliable pour nos Grenadières à Auckland après un long match.#Grenadyealaso pic.twitter.com/Wq4pbueR4e — Fédération Haïtienne de Football (@fhfhaiti) February 22, 2023

Haiti qualified for the World Cup in the playoffs after narrowly missing out on a direct qualification in the pool matches in October 2022.

Before getting rid of the Chileans, the Haitian players had beaten Senegal 4-0 on their way to punch their qualification tickets for the country’s historic win.

“We have all the qualities to win this match,” said Nicolas Delépine, coach of the Haitian team, before the match against Chile.

“It’s a team [Chile] that played the last World Cup in France. It’s a seasoned team that knows the high level, with players who play in D1 in Europe. We don’t take them lightly,” she added.

“We stay focused because we didn’t come for just one game,” Delépine said after the 4-0 win against Senegal.

