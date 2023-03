Another mass shooting, this time in Nashville, has once again raised the issue of gun control and the inaction of lawmakers to do anything about it.

In this episode of Latino Rebels Radio, host Julio Ricardo Varela welcomes Oscar Juarez-Luna, the communications manager for Movimiento Poder in Denver —where earlier this year a high school experienced two shootings in two months— to discuss preventative measures and the importance of protecting kids, not guns.

