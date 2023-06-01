Ignoring Latino History

In this episode, Latino Rebels Radio host Julio Ricardo Varela welcomes professors Lilia Fernández and Ana Patricia Rodríguez to discuss why so much U.S. Latino history is missing in textbooks and how it eventually extends to issues of imperialism.

Lilia Fernández is a professor of history at the University of Illinois Chicago and Ana Patricia Rodríguez is a professor of U.S. Latinx and Central American literature at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Email

