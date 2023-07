Amid a record-breaking heat wave throughout Texas that has led to several heat-related deaths, Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill eliminating mandatory water breaks for construction workers. Latino Rebels Radio host Julio Ricardo Varela welcomes Daniela Hernandez, state legislative coordinator for the Workers Defense Project, to discuss the cruel and punitive nature of the law and how they plan to fight back.

