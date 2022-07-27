Climate Organizers Plan ‘Huge Disruption’ of Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON — Climate activists are planning to disrupt the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday afternoon, organizers tell Latino Rebels.

“The goal is to create a huge disruption without running on the field or getting close to members,” said Vincent Vertuccio, an organizer with the #NowOrNever campaign, which urges elected leaders at all levels of government to declare a climate emergency.

“We are shutting down business as usual at this game because it is unacceptable for politicians to literally play games while the planet burns,” Vertuccio said. “We need bold climate action that meets the moment, and that’s what’s driving the diverse multi-generational coalition of folks from around the United States to come join us on the 28th.”

Vertuccio tells Latino Rebels he expects upwards of 500 people to participate in the climate action after over 180 people participated in a planning call on Monday.

“Black, Brown, Indigenous, poor, and other frontline communities are already facing the devastating effects of the climate crisis,” he said. “As a young person, my back is against the wall. That’s why I and those joining us are doing everything we can to secure a livable future.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has a family business selling coal byproducts, has blocked attempts to address climate change in the Senate. Latino Rebels has asked Manchin multiple times if his family business presents a conflict of interest when evaluating climate bills, a question he has refused to answer.

Just putting this out there for the benefit of @Sen_JoeManchin's team — Perhaps have your guy hold the sass when I ask him AGAIN about climate and his family businesses. It's a legit question and getting all emotional about it just makes me Internet famous. Thx! https://t.co/Vy2KmZq9Pm — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 20, 2022

While Manchin is away from the Senate this week with COVID, a group of House staffers was arrested for protesting in Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-NY) office. Some of the same protesters have told Latino Rebels they plan to participate in Thursday’s action at the Congressional Baseball Game.

“Personally, baseball is not really my thing,” said one staffer, “but I hope that future generations can enjoy it in a world that’s not on fire. That’s why I’ll be there on Thursday.”

Organizers for the Congressional Baseball Game protest have articulated three levels of participation for those who participate: red, yellow, and green. Each level of participation corresponds with the likelihood that the protestors will be arrested, with the red group being the most likely.

Pablo Manríquez is the Capitol Hill correspondent for Latino Rebels. Twitter: @PabloReports

